Minnesota United FC hosts the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference play

Colorado Rapids (13-5-9) vs. Minnesota United FC (10-9-8)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +119, Colorado +214, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC hosts the Colorado Rapids in a conference matchup.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall and 5-1-3 at home in the 2020 season. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Rapids put together an 8-6-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-5-1 in road matches. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 31.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Jan Gregus (injured), Hassani Dotson, Justin McMaster (injured).

Colorado: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.