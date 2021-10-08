Native Americans react: President Joe Biden declares Indigenous People’s Day a federal holiday

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Indigenous People's Day is already an official city and state holiday in various locations, including here in Minnesota. It has actually been celebrated by Native Americans for decades. Friday, President Joe Biden declared Indigenous People's Day a federal holiday for all of the U.S. to celebrate.

"It uplifts Indigenous people. We are resilient people who have survived removal, extermination and termination, and we're still here. Not only are we here but we're thriving," Prairie Island Indian Community President Shelley Buck said.

Just last year Governor Tim Walz signed a proclamation to declare the second Tuesday of each October, Indigenous People's Day in Minnesota. There are 11 tribal nations in the state.

"We are starting to see some change and the change that I've been privileged to be a part and see first hand is by electing people that look like me," Buck said.

"When you see someone that looks like you doing great things, it's empowering," Buck said.

Speaking of native leaders, just this month, Dr. Gwen Westerman, was appointed as Minnesota’s Poet Laureate, making her Minnesota’s first Native Poet Laureate.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is also of Native American decent.

Historian and Lakota Native Gary Richards tells me Indigenous People's Day originated in South Dakota.

"Indigenous day I think should be mainstream programming that informs and lets people that don't go around native tribes and peoples and lands actually what's going on," Richards said.

The Indigenous people we spoke with described Indigenous People's Day as a second Thanksgiving. They say they are not trying to rewrite history but just tell it from their perspective.