Official: Small plane crash at Atlanta area airport, 4 dead

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — A small plane has crashed just after takeoff from a suburban airport in a northeast suburb of Atlanta, killing all four people aboard. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 210 crashed about 1:10 p.m. Friday at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and caught fire. A Dekalb County fire official says all four occupants of the single-engine craft died. The official says at least 15 firefighters stationed at the airport extinguished the flames relatively quickly. Officials have not released the identities of those killed. There was no immediate indication what may have caused the crash. The airport is described as Georgia’s second-busiest behind Atlanta’s major Hartsfield-Jackson airport.