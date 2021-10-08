Rochester Salvation Army hosting coat drive Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Salvation Army is holding a coat drive Saturday in Rochester.

The event will be held in the parking lot of Hy-Vee in the Barlow Plaza located at 1315 6th Street NW from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Organizers are looking for new and used gently used coats, jackets and other winter gear. People are also able to make a monetary donation.

They will be distributed on Oct. 14 at the Salvation Army Social Services Center located at 115 1st Avenue NE.