Second Iowa redistricting special session set for Oct. 28

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature will meet in a second special session on Oct. 28 to consider a second set of maps as part of the redistricting process required by law every 10 years. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday setting the date for the second special session. Lawmakers met Tuesday and Republicans in the Iowa Senate voted to reject the first plan drafted by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. They complained that some legislative districts were irregularly shaped and asserted that the LSA could do better, although the maps met the requirements of the law. Democrats are concerned that Republicans may be planning to take the unprecedented step of ordering a third set of maps and redrawing them in a way that would benefit GOP candidates.