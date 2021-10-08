Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

…Areas of dense fog at higher elevations this morning…

A very low cloud deck is resulting in reduced surface visibilities

at higher elevations across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin

this morning. Visibilities on these ridge tops can fall to less

than a quarter of a mile while conditions improve quickly in

nearby valleys.

If you are out driving this morning, be prepared for these

rapidly changing visibilities and give yourself extra space

between your car and other vehicles. Slow down if you cannot

safely see the road ahead of your vehicle.