Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
…Areas of dense fog at higher elevations this morning…
A very low cloud deck is resulting in reduced surface visibilities
at higher elevations across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin
this morning. Visibilities on these ridge tops can fall to less
than a quarter of a mile while conditions improve quickly in
nearby valleys.
If you are out driving this morning, be prepared for these
rapidly changing visibilities and give yourself extra space
between your car and other vehicles. Slow down if you cannot
safely see the road ahead of your vehicle.