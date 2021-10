Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…WIDESPREAD FOG AND LOCALLY DENSE FOG EXPECTED EARLY THIS

MORNING…

Widespread fog formed overnight and it continues to become more

dense. Some locations have had visibilities drop to 1/2 mile, but

it could become less than 1/4 mile around sunrise. The fog will

slowly dissipate mid morning.

If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter rapid reductions

in visibility.