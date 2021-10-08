UK to offer new vaccine shots to Novavax trial volunteers

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it it will offer new vaccinations to thousands of people who volunteered for trials of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine, which has not yet been approved for use in any country. Some 15,000 people in the U.K. got Novavax shots as part of a clinical trial. While the U.K. recognizes them as vaccinated, most countries don’t, meaning they can’t travel. Britain’s health department said Friday that more than 15,000 participants will be given two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The government says it plans to expand the offer to about 6,000 U.K. participants in trials of other vaccines that also have not been approved for use.