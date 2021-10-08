Unpacking the ongoing staffing shortages

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Across the nation, many are asking one big question: where are the workers?

"I think that's the million dollar question, is where are all the people? It is definitely an issue, we've seen it just like everybody else has," said Brad Trahan, a contact search specialist at Express Employment Professionals. "It's something that we as a society have to wrap our heads around and say: what are we gonna do to fix it?"

"There are factors outside of an individual's direct control that are causing them to not participate in the workforce as well," said Jerome Ferson, president and CEO of United Way Olmsted County.

Ferson cited many reasons as to why people aren't working.

"Personal health concerns related to the pandemic. Some are cost concerns related to the access and affordability of child care. For some, it's the uncertainty of school schedules and changes in school schedules," said Ferson.

One of them, he claims, is an expedited, societal shift to remote work brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can live here and enjoy all the qualities of life that we enjoy, but work remotely for a company that's outside our community," said Ferson.

Trahan sees the same trend.

"Some of the people now just say: 'hey, I just want to work remote.' I don't want to be onsite working in an office anymore," said Trahan.

He says, like Ferson, that there are several reasons as to why there aren't workers.

"I don't know for sure why their real reason is why they're not working," said Trahan.

Both hold firm that there are opportunities, and that the jobs market will find a way forward.

"If anyone's looking to make a career move or what not, the opportunity is there for people right now," said Trahan.

"If there's a shortage of supply and there's high demand, employers eventually, and you're starting to see, I saw some postings for higher wages and starting wages," said Ferson.