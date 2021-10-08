Warm weekend ahead; Isolated storms Saturday

Looking ahead to the weekend, we'll have a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. Most of the day Saturday should be dry until a cold front moves across the region. Isolated storms will be possible through the early morning Sunday. The main storm threat should stay just north and west of our area Saturday night. Right now, severe weather is not expected.

Several rain chances are in the forecast as we move towards next week. Two different weather-makers will move across the upper Midwest Monday and Wednesday. The low-pressure system on Wednesday seems to be the stronger out of the two.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle and upper 70s with partly sunny skies. As the cold front approaches the area, clouds will build through the late afternoon and evening hours. Isolated storms are possible after 5 p.m. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than a quarter-inch. Skies will clear on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s.

Cooler temperatures are on the way for next week. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s by Thursday and Friday. A little more seasonable next week!

Nick