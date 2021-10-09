3-year-old Texas boy, missing for 4 days, is found alive

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Texas boy who was missing for four days was found alive in a wooded area Saturday and seems to be in good health. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell says Christopher Ramirez was found following a tip from a citizen and was being taken to a hospital for evaluation. Sowell says the boy was drinking lots of water but was in “good shape.” It’s not yet clear how the child survived after he wandered off while playing with a family dog in the yard of his family’s home in southeastern Texas.