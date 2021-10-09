Civic League Day Nursey celebrates Mayo Clinic Heritage Week with open house

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic is celebrating its heritage this week and a child care facility with strong ties to the hospital opened its doors to the public Saturday.

Civic League Day Nursery in Rochester is the oldest child care facility in Rochester, calling the city home for 91 years.

It was the home of Mayo Clinic Dr. Donald Balfour, who was married to the daughter of Dr. William Mayo.

The house is close to downtown and most of it is all original, from the marble fireplace, wood trime to the leaded glass windows.

The Balfour family hosted guests such as Helen Keller and Charles Lindbergh.

The house has six classrooms that used to be bedrooms. Currently, the nursery school serves more than 60 children ages 16 months, all the way to pre-K.

Civic League's theme this year is Living, Learning, Leading.

"We worked very closely with Matt Dacy with Mayo Clinic, who is in charge of basically all historic properties," Civic League Day Nursey Board Dir. Dan Gaz said. "He knows all the history of Mayo Clinic. And, we came up with that theme because we wanted to show the history of the house, and really showcase what we're using it for today. Good stewards of the house, itself, and also, early childhood education. So, the theme is in line with all those goals."

The guests at the open house also met a Peregrine Falcon that is part of Mayo Clinic's Peregrine Falcon program.

To find out more about Civic League Day Nursey, visit its website.