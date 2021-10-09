Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali in 2017 is freed

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s presidency says a Colombian nun who was kidnapped more than four years ago by al-Qaida-linked extremists in Mali has been freed. Gloria Narvaez was kidnapped in February 2017 near Mali’s border with Burkina Faso. The conditions of her release have not been revealed. Narvaez was held by al-Qaida-linked militants who had released several videos in which she asks for help from the Vatican. The al-Qaida-linked group is still holding several other westerners, including an American clergyman kidnapped in Niger and a French journalist.