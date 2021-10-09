Downtown Rochester Roller Disco off to strong start

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Downtown Rochester's first Roller Disco started out strong as it may its debut Saturday afternoon.

The event is hosted by Rochester Downtown Alliance. The organization wanted to give people a way to "let loose" after a tough year.

Skates are free to rent, but people can also bring their own.

Roxanna Holper of Elgin brought her granddaughters to check it out.

"We just haven't had many opportunities like this and you feel safe," Holper said. "It's outdoors and we can be socially distant. It's just good to get back to these kind of activities. I'd give it a try again, but I need a little more practice."

The event goes until 10 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, there is family skate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.