EXPLAINER: How China flights near Taiwan inflame tensions

BANGKOK (AP) — A spate of Chinese military flights off southwestern Taiwan in recent days has prompted alarm from the island, which Beijing claims as its own, and is increasing tensions in a region already on edge. The flights are just one piece of a complex puzzle in Asia, where the United States and its allies have been stepping up their own naval maneuvers and sending warships to reinforce international maritime routes challenged by China. Meantime, Australia announced last month it is acquiring nuclear-powered submarines in a deal with the U.S. and Britain, in what is seen as a direct challenge to Beijing, and Japan has grown increasingly vocal about China becoming a security threat.