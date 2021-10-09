Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy Force 59, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6
Adrian 36, Wabasso 12
Albany 16, St. Cloud Cathedral 14
Alexandria 43, Sartell-St. Stephen 22
Andover 49, Coon Rapids 13
Annandale 46, Holy Family Catholic 14
BOLD 36, Benson 9
Barnesville 49, Detroit Lakes 14
Becker 31, Monticello 7
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 28, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 22
Bemidji 28, Buffalo 7
Bethlehem Academy 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Brandon-Evansville 58, Rothsay 8
Caledonia 15, Rochester Lourdes 0
Cannon Falls 54, La Crescent 12
Chanhassen 27, Waconia 0
Chaska 24, Orono 3
Chatfield 40, Goodhue 15
Chisago Lakes 24, Cambridge-Isanti 21
Cleveland 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6
Cloquet 27, Eveleth-Gilbert 14
Columbia Heights 34, Brooklyn Center 0
Columbia Heights 34, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 0
Cook County 14, Ely 8
Dassel-Cokato 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
Dawson-Boyd 27, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 18
DeLaSalle 13, Bloomington Kennedy 7
Deer River 36, Barnum 20
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21, Hawley 0
East Grand Forks 14, Crookston 0
Eastview 33, Burnsville 27
Eden Prairie 23, Shakopee 0
Elk River 50, Moorhead 46
Esko 46, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0
Fairmont 46, Worthington 0
Faribault 40, Winona 0
Farmington 13, Rosemount 3
Fergus Falls 56, Roseau 12
Fertile-Beltrami 34, NCEUH 12
Fillmore Central 27, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Fridley 49, St. Paul Johnson 0
GHEC/Truman 62, Madelia 16
Grand Meadow 35, Southland 0
Grand Rapids 56, Duluth East 28
Hancock 70, Ortonville 36
Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 26
Hermantown 28, Aitkin 6
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34, Edgerton/Ellsworth 8
Hill City/Northland 46, Bigfork 22
Hill-Murray 49, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 43
Hinckley-Finlayson 34, Crosby-Ironton 20
Holy Angels 49, St. Louis Park 25
Houston 28, Mabel-Canton 14
Hutchinson 31, Big Lake 0
International Falls 20, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6
Irondale 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 21
Jackson County Central 36, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
Kimball 50, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6
Kingsland 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6
Kittson County Central 29, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8
Lac qui Parle Valley 19, Canby 6
Lake City 40, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7
Lakeview 54, Yellow Medicine East 12
Lakeville North 46, Edina 20
Lanesboro 64, Nicollet 20
LeRoy-Ostrander 46, Spring Grove 6
LeSueur-Henderson 24, Sibley East 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 39, AC/GE 0
Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Red Lake County 0
Mankato East 58, Albert Lea 0
Maple Grove 21, Wayzata 3
Maple Lake 19, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 12
Maple River 21, Blue Earth Area 7
Mayer-Lutheran 49, United South Central 12
Milaca 24, New London-Spicer 21
Minneapolis North 28, Minneapolis Southwest 14
Minneapolis South 39, Minneapolis Henry 8
Minneota 50, MACCRAY 0
Minnetonka 41, Totino-Grace 8
Moose Lake/Willow River 49, Braham 0
Mora 28, Aitkin 6
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33, Minnewaska 8
Mound Westonka 40, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Mounds View 29, Roseville 28
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Kelliher/Northome 12
Mountain Lake Area 24, Hills-Beaver Creek 6
Murray County Central 24, Martin County West 18
Nevis 55, Cass Lake-Bena 8
New Richland-H-E-G 39, Medford 6
New Ulm Cathedral 28, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14
New York Mills 39, Menahga 0
North Branch 46, Duluth Denfeld 20
Northern Freeze 40, Stephen-Argyle 13
Northfield 28, Rochester Century 14
Ogilvie 50, Carlton 14
Osseo 17, East Ridge 14
Ottertail Central 47, Staples-Motley 12
Owatonna 41, Rochester John Marshall 0
Park Center 48, Minneapolis Washburn 7
Park Christian 69, Laporte 6
Paynesville 44, Holdingford 28
Pelican Rapids 38, Park Rapids 14
Pequot Lakes 41, Pillager 30
Perham 29, Osakis 28
Pierz 26, Melrose 20
Pine River-Backus 35, Ada-Borup 26
Pipestone 20, Luverne 16
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 35, Pine Island 14
Polk County West 37, Lake Park-Audubon 6
Princeton 58, Foley 14
Providence Academy 35, Concordia Academy 3
Red Rock Central 48, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8
Redwood Valley 46, Windom 14
Renville County West 28, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 6
Richfield 42, SMB-Wolfpack 28
Robbinsdale Armstrong 43, Apple Valley 0
Robbinsdale Cooper 35, Spring Lake Park 7
Rochester Mayo 45, New Prague 0
Rockford 27, Montevideo 14
Rogers 31, Brainerd 7
Royalton 30, Eden Valley-Watkins 8
Rush City 62, Mesabi East 32
Rushford-Peterson 47, Randolph 8
Sauk Centre 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 35, St. Francis 7
Silver Bay 27, Cromwell 13
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 18, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 16
South Ridge 48, McGregor 24
South St. Paul 21, Bloomington Jefferson 14
Spectrum 42, St. Croix Lutheran 14
Springfield 57, Sleepy Eye 6
St. Agnes 39, Breck 38
St. Anthony 14, St. Paul Como Park 8
St. Charles 40, Dover-Eyota 32
St. Clair/Loyola 35, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
St. Cloud Apollo 48, Delano 27
St. Michael-Albertville 44, Champlin Park 8
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 42, Minneapolis Edison 28
St. Thomas Academy 18, Mahtomedi 13
Stewartville 28, Kasson-Mantorville 21
Stillwater 37, Forest Lake 6
Thief River Falls 36, Frazee 0
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, St. James Area 14
Tri-City United 32, Norwood-Young America 6
Triton 43, Lewiston-Altura 42, 2OT
Two Harbors 12, Pine City 8
Underwood 14, Parkers Prairie 8
Upsala/Swanville 46, Browerville/Eagle Valley 29
Wadena-Deer Creek 17, Bagley 2
Warroad 21, Fosston 0
Waseca 38, New Ulm 6
Watertown-Mayer 26, Litchfield 7
West Central/Ashby 42, Breckenridge 27
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 2, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
White Bear Lake 35, Anoka 14
Willmar 24, Rocori 8
Woodbury 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 21
Zimmerman 41, Little Falls 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clearbrook-Gonvick vs. Blackduck, ccd.
East Central vs. Chisholm, ccd.
Win-E-Mac vs. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, ppd. to Oct 9th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
