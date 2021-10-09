Skip to Content

Friday's Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Force 59, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6

Adrian 36, Wabasso 12

Albany 16, St. Cloud Cathedral 14

Alexandria 43, Sartell-St. Stephen 22

Andover 49, Coon Rapids 13

Annandale 46, Holy Family Catholic 14

BOLD 36, Benson 9

Barnesville 49, Detroit Lakes 14

Becker 31, Monticello 7

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 28, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 22

Bemidji 28, Buffalo 7

Bethlehem Academy 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Brandon-Evansville 58, Rothsay 8

Caledonia 15, Rochester Lourdes 0

Cannon Falls 54, La Crescent 12

Chanhassen 27, Waconia 0

Chaska 24, Orono 3

Chatfield 40, Goodhue 15

Chisago Lakes 24, Cambridge-Isanti 21

Cleveland 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Cloquet 27, Eveleth-Gilbert 14

Columbia Heights 34, Brooklyn Center 0

Cook County 14, Ely 8

Dassel-Cokato 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14

Dawson-Boyd 27, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 18

DeLaSalle 13, Bloomington Kennedy 7

Deer River 36, Barnum 20

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21, Hawley 0

East Grand Forks 14, Crookston 0

Eastview 33, Burnsville 27

Eden Prairie 23, Shakopee 0

Elk River 50, Moorhead 46

Esko 46, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0

Fairmont 46, Worthington 0

Faribault 40, Winona 0

Farmington 13, Rosemount 3

Fergus Falls 56, Roseau 12

Fertile-Beltrami 34, NCEUH 12

Fillmore Central 27, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Fridley 49, St. Paul Johnson 0

GHEC/Truman 62, Madelia 16

Grand Meadow 35, Southland 0

Grand Rapids 56, Duluth East 28

Hancock 70, Ortonville 36

Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 26

Hermantown 28, Aitkin 6

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34, Edgerton/Ellsworth 8

Hill City/Northland 46, Bigfork 22

Hill-Murray 49, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 43

Hinckley-Finlayson 34, Crosby-Ironton 20

Holy Angels 49, St. Louis Park 25

Houston 28, Mabel-Canton 14

Hutchinson 31, Big Lake 0

International Falls 20, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

Irondale 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 21

Jackson County Central 36, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

Kimball 50, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6

Kingsland 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6

Kittson County Central 29, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8

Lac qui Parle Valley 19, Canby 6

Lake City 40, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7

Lakeview 54, Yellow Medicine East 12

Lakeville North 46, Edina 20

Lanesboro 64, Nicollet 20

LeRoy-Ostrander 46, Spring Grove 6

LeSueur-Henderson 24, Sibley East 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 39, AC/GE 0

Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Red Lake County 0

Mankato East 58, Albert Lea 0

Maple Grove 21, Wayzata 3

Maple Lake 19, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 12

Maple River 21, Blue Earth Area 7

Mayer-Lutheran 49, United South Central 12

Milaca 24, New London-Spicer 21

Minneapolis North 28, Minneapolis Southwest 14

Minneapolis South 39, Minneapolis Henry 8

Minneota 50, MACCRAY 0

Minnetonka 41, Totino-Grace 8

Moose Lake/Willow River 49, Braham 0

Mora 28, Aitkin 6

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33, Minnewaska 8

Mound Westonka 40, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Mounds View 29, Roseville 28

Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Kelliher/Northome 12

Mountain Lake Area 24, Hills-Beaver Creek 6

Murray County Central 24, Martin County West 18

Nevis 55, Cass Lake-Bena 8

New Richland-H-E-G 39, Medford 6

New Ulm Cathedral 28, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14

New York Mills 39, Menahga 0

North Branch 46, Duluth Denfeld 20

Northern Freeze 40, Stephen-Argyle 13

Northfield 28, Rochester Century 14

Ogilvie 50, Carlton 14

Osseo 17, East Ridge 14

Ottertail Central 47, Staples-Motley 12

Owatonna 41, Rochester John Marshall 0

Park Center 48, Minneapolis Washburn 7

Park Christian 69, Laporte 6

Paynesville 44, Holdingford 28

Pelican Rapids 38, Park Rapids 14

Pequot Lakes 41, Pillager 30

Perham 29, Osakis 28

Pierz 26, Melrose 20

Pine River-Backus 35, Ada-Borup 26

Pipestone 20, Luverne 16

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 35, Pine Island 14

Polk County West 37, Lake Park-Audubon 6

Princeton 58, Foley 14

Providence Academy 35, Concordia Academy 3

Red Rock Central 48, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8

Redwood Valley 46, Windom 14

Renville County West 28, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 6

Richfield 42, SMB-Wolfpack 28

Robbinsdale Armstrong 43, Apple Valley 0

Robbinsdale Cooper 35, Spring Lake Park 7

Rochester Mayo 45, New Prague 0

Rockford 27, Montevideo 14

Rogers 31, Brainerd 7

Royalton 30, Eden Valley-Watkins 8

Rush City 62, Mesabi East 32

Rushford-Peterson 47, Randolph 8

Sauk Centre 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 35, St. Francis 7

Silver Bay 27, Cromwell 13

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 18, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 16

South Ridge 48, McGregor 24

South St. Paul 21, Bloomington Jefferson 14

Spectrum 42, St. Croix Lutheran 14

Springfield 57, Sleepy Eye 6

St. Agnes 39, Breck 38

St. Anthony 14, St. Paul Como Park 8

St. Charles 40, Dover-Eyota 32

St. Clair/Loyola 35, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

St. Cloud Apollo 48, Delano 27

St. Michael-Albertville 44, Champlin Park 8

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 42, Minneapolis Edison 28

St. Thomas Academy 18, Mahtomedi 13

Stewartville 28, Kasson-Mantorville 21

Stillwater 37, Forest Lake 6

Thief River Falls 36, Frazee 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, St. James Area 14

Tri-City United 32, Norwood-Young America 6

Triton 43, Lewiston-Altura 42, 2OT

Two Harbors 12, Pine City 8

Underwood 14, Parkers Prairie 8

Upsala/Swanville 46, Browerville/Eagle Valley 29

Wadena-Deer Creek 17, Bagley 2

Warroad 21, Fosston 0

Waseca 38, New Ulm 6

Watertown-Mayer 26, Litchfield 7

West Central/Ashby 42, Breckenridge 27

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 2, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

White Bear Lake 35, Anoka 14

Willmar 24, Rocori 8

Woodbury 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 21

Zimmerman 41, Little Falls 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clearbrook-Gonvick vs. Blackduck, ccd.

East Central vs. Chisholm, ccd.

Win-E-Mac vs. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, ppd. to Oct 9th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

