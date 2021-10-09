Friday’s Scores

Skip to Content

Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GC 70, Panorama, Panora 0

Akron-Westfield 29, South O’Brien, Paullina 28

Alta-Aurelia 36, North Union 20

Ankeny 56, Des Moines, North 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Central Springs 0

Atlantic 42, Knoxville 6

Audubon 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 8

B-G-M 64, Colo-NESCO 58

Ballard 43, North Polk, Alleman 42

Beckman, Dyersville 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Belle Plaine 52, Pekin 0

Bellevue 22, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

Benton Community 23, Assumption, Davenport 3

Bettendorf 1, Iowa City West 0

Bondurant Farrar 43, Boone 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10

Burlington 56, Mount Pleasant 3

CAM, Anita 82, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22

Camanche 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

Carroll 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 28

Cedar Rapids Xavier 34, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 43, Newton 23

Central City 84, Calamus-Wheatland 34

Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Central Lee, Donnellson 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7

Central Lyon 55, Sheldon 0

Clarinda 27, Des Moines Christian 12

Clear Lake 56, Crestwood, Cresco 43

Collins-Maxwell 42, Meskwaki Settlement School 14

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo def. Postville, forfeit

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35, North Cedar, Stanwood 16

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 51, Saydel 12

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Des Moines, Hoover 6

Davenport, North 34, Davenport, Central 19

Decorah 52, Marion 6

Dike-New Hartford 35, Denver 10

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 49, Ames 6

Dubuque, Senior 48, Muscatine 6

Dunkerton 56, GMG, Garwin 26

Eagle Grove 38, Belmond-Klemme 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

Easton Valley 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Waterloo, East 21

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47

Fort Dodge 42, Storm Lake 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Griswold 0

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 21

Grand View Christian 7, Melcher-Dallas 0

Greene County 54, Shenandoah 6

Grinnell 49, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Grundy Center 46, BCLUW, Conrad 7

Harlan 58, ADM, Adel 30

Harris-Lake Park 41, West Bend-Mallard 18

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61, Hinton 13

Humboldt 34, Gilbert 10

IKM-Manning 48, Lawton-Bronson 27

Independence 42, Charles City 0

Indianola 38, Carlisle 14

Iowa City Liberty High School 24, Fort Madison 16

Iowa Falls-Alden 49, Albia 14

Iowa Valley, Marengo 62, H-L-V, Victor 27

Janesville 48, Clarksville 20

Johnston 16, Sioux City, North 0

Kee, Lansing 48, Midland, Wyoming 30

Kingsley-Pierson 70, River Valley, Correctionville 8

Lamoni 58, Moravia 30

LeMars 42, Denison-Schleswig 14

Lenox 62, Martensdale-St. Marys 20

Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 19

Linn-Mar, Marion 56, Ottumwa 0

Lisbon 43, Highland, Riverside 0

Logan-Magnolia 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20

Lynnville-Sully 51, Ogden 15

MFL-Mar-Mac 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 26

MVAO-CO-U 22, East Sac County 19

Madrid 46, Colfax-Mingo 34

Marshalltown 14, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Mediapolis 18, Durant-Bennett 7

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Centerville 21

Montezuma 45, Baxter 24

Monticello 14, Anamosa 8

Mount Ayr 31, Earlham 6

Mount Vernon 41, Maquoketa 7

Nashua-Plainfield 38, AGWSR, Ackley 14

Nevada 28, Algona 14

New Hampton 34, Forest City 0

New London 53, Lone Tree 8

Newell-Fonda 49, Glidden-Ralston 7

Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, West Fork, Sheffield 21

Nodaway Valley 14, West Central Valley, Stuart 6

North Butler, Greene 40, Lake Mills 7

North Fayette Valley 27, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 64, Riceville 20

North Linn, Troy Mills 36, Hudson 0

North Mahaska, New Sharon 28, Wayne, Corydon 6

North Scott, Eldridge 41, Clinton 7

Northwood-Kensett 35, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Norwalk 42, Perry 0

OA-BCIG 22, Estherville Lincoln Central 21

Okoboji, Milford 35, Cherokee, Washington 12

Osage 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10

Pella 36, Oskaloosa 0

Pella Christian 52, Eldon Cardinal 8

Pleasant Valley 31, Iowa City High 14

Pleasantville 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Red Oak 15, Clarke, Osceola 7

Regina, Iowa City 26, West Branch 8

Ridge View 41, Emmetsburg 14

Rockford 50, West Central, Maynard 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Bishop Garrigan 16

Sigourney-Keota 37, Central Decatur, Leon 9

Sioux Center 35, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23

Sioux City, East 51, Des Moines, East 7

Solon 56, Fairfield 7

South Central Calhoun 41, Woodward-Granger 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 28

South Hardin 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 7

South Tama County, Tama 20, Center Point-Urbana 6

Southeast Polk 21, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20

Southeast Valley 40, PAC-LM 3

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Murray 6

Southwest Valley 15, Riverside, Oakland 12

Spirit Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

Springville 45, Central Elkader 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9, Sidney 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20

Stanton 64, Bedford 34

Starmont 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

Treynor 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 21

Tri-Center, Neola 26, Woodbury Central, Moville 23

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46, Tripoli 12

Underwood 70, West Monona 0

Urbandale 56, Sioux City, West 6

Valley, West Des Moines 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 20

Van Meter 43, Interstate 35,Truro 0

WACO, Wayland 47, Winfield-Mount Union 20

Wahlert, Dubuque 35, Oelwein 0

Wapello 48, Alburnett 12

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14, North Tama, Traer 0

Washington 45, Keokuk 6

Waukee 33, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11

Waukee Northwest 17, Ankeny Centennial 6

Waukon 26, Jesup 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Mason City 20

Webster City 21, Spencer 7

West Delaware, Manchester 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3

West Hancock, Britt 35, Saint Ansgar 0

West Liberty 35, Tipton 14

West Lyon, Inwood 27, Unity Christian 14

West Marshall, State Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 21

West Sioux 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian 21, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8

Westwood, Sloan 48, Missouri Valley 14

Williamsburg 41, Davis County, Bloomfield 8

Winterset 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20

Woodbine 64, Siouxland Christian 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Woodward Academy vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

