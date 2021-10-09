Isolated showers possible this evening; Cooler temperatures and rain chances possible next week

After a quiet day we could see a chance for isolated showers later this evening, although most of us should remain dry. Spotty showers are possible across parts of southern Minnesota after 8pm and end around midnight. Cloudy skies will remain for the region with overnight temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

A quiet and windy day is on tap for Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Winds will continue to be on the blustery side out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Monday will start off dry and cloudy, as cooler temperatures settle into the region for the week. Our next chance for rain comes later in the day with isolated showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Any rain totals look to be minor. Highs will be in the mid 60s with light northeast winds.

Tuesday will see a break in the rain with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next most likely chance for widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms moves in Wednesday. Rain looks possible throughout much of the day and should tapper off later in the evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

The second half of the week will be less active than the first half with pleasant sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. Highs in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies are expected for Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s possible Friday. The weekend looks pleasant with highs in the low 60s and widespread sunshine.