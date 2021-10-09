Rochester Salvation Army hosts annual coat drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Salvation Army held its annual coat drive Saturday.

Organizers set up shop in the parking lot of the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee in Rochester.

People drove up and dropped off their clean coats and winter gear.

Last year, they collected 1,000 coats. They had the same goal this year, but by mid-morning, it looked like they are going to surpass it.

The coat drive was the idea realtor Melanie Schmidt and her son. They teamed up with the Salvation Army a few years ago to make it happen.

I feel about Rochester is that I feel that we are Rochester nice. And so when you come to Rochester, I feel everyone is helpful. everyone is willing to lend a hand. You see how full this truck is and its not even half a day yet. And we had coats before we even got here. So people are aware and they are looking for us every year. All we can say is thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And what a blessing it is to have a community that comes together to help others.

People can still drop off coats at Schmidt's office in Rochester. Visit her website Melanie Schmidt, Rochester, MN Real Estate Team Leader - RE/MAX Results (remax.com) for more information.

Coats will be handed out at Salvation Army on Oct. 14