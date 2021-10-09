Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
6:07 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Mayer-Lutheran def. Concordia Academy, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Brooklyn Center Tournament=

PACT Charter def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-20, 25-8

St. Paul Humboldt def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-23, 25-11

St. Paul Humboldt def. North Lakes Academy, 25-12, 25-11

Mesabi East Invitational=

Barnum def. North Woods, 25-17, 25-17

Ely def. Chisholm, 25-12, 25-18

Floodwood def. Ely, 25-12, 23-25, 15-11

Mesabi East def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-8, 25-15

Mesabi East def. Northeast Range, 25-23, 25-22

North Woods def. Wrenshall, 25-4, 25-21

Northeast Range def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 22-25, 25-20, 15-8

Perham Invitational=

Underwood def. Perham, 25-23, 30-28

Underwood def. Staples-Motley, 25-22, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content