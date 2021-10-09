Syria’s Assad allows exiled uncle to return to avoid prison

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian pro-government newspaper reports that President Bashar Assad has allowed his exiled uncle back into Syria to avoid a four-year prison term in France, where he spent more than 30 years. Rifaat Assad, 83, was sentenced last year for illegally using Syrian state funds to build a French real estate empire. He was tried in absentia for medical reasons and his lawyer had appealed the decision. There was no immediate comment from France. Only Al-Watan, a pro-government newspaper reported the return Assad, who fled Syria in 1984 after a failed coup attempt against his brother. Al-Watan said late Friday that Bashar Assad has forgiven his uncle.