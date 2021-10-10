1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One woman died and two people were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee’s north side. The shooting Saturday happened in the 3600 block of West Chambers Street, where a 30-year-old woman was fatally shot. In the same incident, a 23-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and is in “critical but stable” condition Milwaukee police did not specify a gender. Also, a 44-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and remains in stable condition. Milwaukee Police do not have anyone in custody. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. The shooting follows multiple shootings late Thursday night.