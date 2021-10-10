Car bomb in Yemen targets officials, kills four others

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen says four people have been killed by a car bomb in the port city of Aden, while two senior officials that were targeted have survived. Sunday’s explosion targeted the convoy carrying Agriculture Minister Salem al-Socotrai and Aden’s Gov. Ahmed Lamlas. At least five others passing by were wounded. Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed called the explosion a “terrorist attack” and ordered an investigation. Aden has been the seat of the internationally recognized government since the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital, Sanaa, triggering Yemen’s civil war. Aden has been rocked by several explosions in past years, blamed on al-Qaida and Islamic State militants.