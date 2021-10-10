Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump

LONDON (AP) — George Clooney has ruled out a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC. Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump. Clooney shrugged off concerns about Biden’s sagging poll numbers, saying the president is still struggling with Trump’s legacy. He says he has known Trump for a long time and before being president Trump “was just a guy who was chasing girls.”