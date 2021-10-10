MAKE THE CALL: SE Minnesota authorities raise awareness on mental health struggles

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Sunday is World Mental Health Day and to recognize it, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, to make the call for help.

Sunday morning, the department shared several emergency assistance numbers, besides 911, on its Facebook page.

Some 24/7 options locally include:

-Southeast Regional Crisis Center: 844-274-7472

-Olmsted County Victim Services Crisis line:507-289-0636

-Women’s Shelter Crisis line: 507-285-1010

-NAMI Southeast Minnesota: https://bit.ly/3xHKrRe

-Crisis Response for SE MN: https://bit.ly/2Udrd8H