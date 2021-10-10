Mason City police ask for public help in locating a woman connected to forged checks

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Mason City police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who may have been forging numerous checks.

Police say multiple forged checks have been passed in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota since August. The forged checks purport to be payroll checks from local businesses such as Perkins, Thirsty Fox Grub, Lorados, Pasta Bella and more.

Authorities are looking for Melissa Williams. According to police, Williams is pregnant and has purple hair.

"We'd really like to talk to her in person," read a statement released on the Mason City Police Department's Facebook page Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-383-0088.