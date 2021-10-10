Measurable rainfall expected this week; Plus fall temperatures return

We enjoyed a pleasant Sunday across the region and those same quiet will remain overnight. Cloud cover will build throughout the evening with temperatures falling into the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the west at 3-8 mph.

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures are on tap for the week ahead, finally allowing conditions to feel like fall. Monday will see afternoon highs in the low 60s, right on average for this time of the year. More clouds than sun is expected throughout the day with a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon and early evening. Areas along and west of I-35 should remain dry while the rest of the viewing area could pick up anywhere from 0.50" to 1" of rain. Tuesday will see a break between weather systems with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next chance for rain moves in Wednesday morning and last throughout much of the day before exiting the region later in the evening. Unlike Monday, Wednesday's precipitation chance will be widespread with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected and our area could pick up another 0.50" to 1" of rain. Expected high temperatures to be in the low 60s.

Dry and quiet conditions settle in on the back side of that low pressure system for the remainder of the week. Thursday will see highs in the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sweater weather will be in full swing by the late week and weekend as temperatures fall back into the 50s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the mid 50s, likely being our coldest day of the week. The weekend looks beautiful with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.