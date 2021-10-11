About that ‘No Time to Die’ ending…

NEW YORK (AP) — Continue with this story only if you’re OK hearing the conclusion to “No Time to Die” discussed. That such a spoiler warning is even necessary is strange in the world of James Bond. Doesn’t he save the world and get away with the girl? Isn’t that one of the immutable laws of 007, right up there with the tuxedos, Aston Martins and facially scarred villains of seemingly limitless financing? Just as surely as Bond’s foes can build a lair in a volcano, Bond has a gadget, and wry quip, to deploy at just the right time to rescue humankind. Yet “No Time to Die” introduces a new sense of finality to Bond.