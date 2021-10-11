Activists decry new oilfield plan in anti-UK govt protest

LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters have chained themselves to an oil-spattered effigy of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge him to block plans to drill for oil west of the Shetland Islands. Greenpeace organized the protest of around 40 people near Johnson’s 10 Downing Street office in London. Sixteen protesters were locked onto barrels of oil and the effigy of the prime minister. The British government is under pressure to reject plans to develop Cambo as it prepares to host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which begins on Oct. 31.