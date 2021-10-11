Amid manhunt, gunfire, trooper’s body undiscovered for hours

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The body of a Louisiana state trooper who was shot to death in an ambush early Saturday was not discovered until 5 p.m. that day. State police Superintendent Lamar Davis said investigators believe Trooper Adam Gaubert was killed while he was in a parked patrol unit after working a crash scene. Gaubert was one of the victims in a series of shootings authorities attribute to 31-year-old Matthew Mire, who was captured Saturday night. Davis said one reason Gaubert’s death went undiscovered for hours was that only emergency radio traffic was being used as Mire was on the loose, meaning Gaubert wasn’t expected to check in at end of his shift.