Athlete of the Week – Allie Elliott, Stewartville Volleyball

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

Allie Elliott brings a lot to the volleyball court.

I would say I'm a pretty competitive and intense player. I like to bring a lot of energy to the court and I like to bring a lot of talking," Allie Elliot said.

To go along with big time athleticism.

"She's not real tall, but she jumps really well, she's a great jumper. So she gets up there and can hit over the block. She does a little bit of everything for us," Head Coach John Dzubay said.

Elliott is a big piece of a 16-0 Stewartville team. She has high marks in various categories, leading the Tigers in both kills and hitting percentage at 96 percent.

"Nobody expected us to be good this year, but we've been in the gym working hard every chance we can get and we like to have fun and bring a lot of intensity to the gym and that's definitely helped this year,"

Though what's really sets her apart is a little bit harder to see.

"I've never seen her get upset with herself. She makes mistakes like anybody else, but she just kind of shrugs it off and she's always ready to go on the next play and that's what's hard for a lot of kids and she does that really well," Dzubay said.

It's that mindset that set her up to take the next step as Stewartville graduated talented players like Erin Lamb.

"I used to be just a shy little kid on the court and now I'm more of a leader and just a lot more fun being a bigger role on the team," Elliott said.

"We've had some kids that can really play and she's had to kind of had to take a backseat and she never once complained, she just did her job," Dzubay said.

"So she's coachable, she does what I ask her to do all the time and she brings that to the rest of the team too. Just do what you're supposed to do as your coached and that's huge."

Now her eyes are set on another state banner.

"It would be great. That would be technically our second in a row because we didn't have state last year so that would be awesome if we could do that," Elliott said.