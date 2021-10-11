Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-‘Real Housewives’ star

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden attended his nephew’s wedding Monday in Pennsylvania before returning to Washington for the week. The president and his wife, Jill Biden, were attending the wedding of Cuffe Owens to Meghan O’Toole King. King is a former cast member on the Real Housewives of Orange County, while Owens is an attorney and the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens. The event was held at Biden Owens’ home. King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing “meet my man.” Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.