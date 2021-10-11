Drivers follow new detours as Elton Hills bridge construction starts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Construction began on the Elton Hills Drive bridge Monday, which means drivers will need to follow new detours.

The bridge was built in 1966 and has structural issues that need to be repaired. Project managers said the internal

and end supports need to be replaced.

Vehicle traffic is detoured to 13th street NW via 3rd avenue NW and North Broadway Avenue.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured to the pedestrian bridge north of Elton Hills Drive via sidewalks along West River Parkway NW and the Zumbro North Trail.

Exercise facility 125 LIVE sits along the bridge. Some of its members feel the construction is an inconvenience, but understands that it needs to be done.

"If you are really committed to your exercise, you will find a way, you will figure it out,"125 LIVE member Barbara Smith said. "It could be an inconvenience. I just found out it's going to be torn up and the road closed until July. It may be an inconvenience through the winter. I don't know, as long as you can still get here, one way or the other, you might just have to go the long way. Figure out the route that works best for you. Get here and do your workouts."

The reported cost of the project is more than $5 million. $1.4 million is coming from federal funds and $1 million is coming from a Local Bridge Replacement Program grant. The rest of the project is reportedly being funded by municipal state aid and local utility funds.

The detour map can be found on the city's website. The city also has an interactive map that shows other travel impacts.

Demolition of the bridge is expected to being Tues. The project is expected by be completed by July 2022.