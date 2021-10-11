Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fiona Hill was Donald Trump’s Russia adviser and a central figure in his first presidential impeachment. Hill now has a book out detailing her White House experiences. Hill tells The Associated Press that Trump had no interest in her Russia expertise and widely disdained his principal advisers across the board. But while Trump ignored Hill in meetings, once mistaking her for a secretary, she was paying attention to him. Hill’s book avoids the focus on scandal of other Trump-era, tell-all books, offering instead a more sober and thus perhaps more alarming portrait of the 45th president.