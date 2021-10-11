Flooding sends bus into river in China; 120,000 evacuated

BEIJING (AP) — A bus fell into a river in northern China, leaving at least two people dead and 12 others missing after flooding from heavy rains destroyed homes and covered farmland. Video posted online showed people on top of an almost submerged bus in a rushing river in Hebei province. Authorities said 37 of the 51 people on the bus had been rescued. In neighboring Shanxi province, more than 120,000 people had been evacuated as thousands of houses collapsed. The heavy rains damaged part of a wall in Pingyao, a well-preserved ancient city that is a UNESCO world heritage site.