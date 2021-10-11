Lighthouse to allow visitors again for Fitzgerald memorial

BEAVER BAY, Minn. (AP) — A Lake Superior lighthouse plans to welcome visitors back for an annual memorial honoring the sailors who died when the Edmund Fitzgerald sank. Minnesota Public Radio reports the Split Rock Lighthouse holds a beacon lighting and announces the names of all 29 Edmund Fitzgerald sailors every Nov. 10, the day the ship sank in a storm in 1975. The lighthouse didn’t allow visitors last year due to COVID-19. People had to listen in on the ceremony through their computers or their phones. Lighthouse officials say this year’s ceremony will be a hybrid, with the lighthouse grounds open to the public and a livestream for those who can’t attend.