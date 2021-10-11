Man accused of shooting Madison police officer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Fitchburg man is in jail after he allegedly shot a Madison police officer. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that state investigators say the 19-year-old man shot the officer early Sunday on State Street, a pedestrian mall that links the state Capitol building with the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. They say police were trying to arrest the man when he man ran, fired a round and hit the officer in the arm and the leg. Investigators say the officer is expected to survive. The alleged shooter was arrested and had a handgun. He has open felony cases in Dane County for armed burglary and bail jumping as well as open misdemeanor cases of criminal property damage and being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.