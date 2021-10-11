Mayo announces urgent need for O+ and O- blood types

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center has an urgent and immediate need for O+ and O- donations.

Blood is needed by patients at Mayo Clinic who are undergoing surgeries or treatment for medical problems, such as cancer, bleeding disorders, liver damage, burns and severe bacterial infections.

Mayo Clinic is inviting people to schedule their blood donation appointment by calling 507-284-4475.

If a person has donated blood within the last 12 weeks, they cannot donate because the body needs 12 weeks between donations to allow the body to maintain healthy iron levels.

Click here to access Mayo Clinic's Minnesota Blood Program Center's website.