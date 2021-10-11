Minnesota Lt. Gov. Flanagan reacts to Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Minn. (KTTC) -- President Joe Biden is the first-ever president to give a proclamation, recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day.

His goal is to refocus the holiday, showing appreciation of Native people.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan commented about the holiday, a day close to her heart.

As someone of Native American decent, the Lieutenant Governor considers every day to be Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The second Monday of October is celebrated as a holiday to honor Native American people and commemorate their history and culture.

Minnesota is one of many states that already recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Lieutenant Governor Flanagan says Monday is about telling the truth of Minnesota's history and it's about celebrating the indigenous people within the state.

She says this is a powerful time in our country as more Native people and women have been elected to office.

"As an Ojibwe woman from the White Earth Nation, who is a part of a system of government that wasn't necessarily created by us or for us, and in many ways, was created to erase us, it's pretty powerful," said Flanagan. "And it's powerful to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Governor of the state of Minnesota to say that indigenous people matter and are 11 tribal nations in the state are all partners and we have one of the most robust urban Indian community in the country, and we're really proud of it."

Flanagan also said that while the oppressions from the past cannot be changed, small steps can continue to be made towards meaningful change.

Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said Indigenous Peoples' Day is more than a holiday, it's a day of visibility, day of acknowledgement and day where ancestors are honored.