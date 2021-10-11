Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

New
10:28 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alden-Conger def. United South Central, 25-11, 15-25, 25-21, 22-25, 18-16

Andover def. Spring Lake Park, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-7

BOLD def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-23, 25-27, 26-24, 20-25, 15-10

Becker def. Zimmerman, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-11, 25-5, 25-10

Bethlehem Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 15-8

Brandon-Evansville def. Hancock, 3-2

Cristo Rey Jesuit def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20

Delano def. Breck, 3-1

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. East Grand Forks, 25-11, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18

Dover-Eyota def. Winona Cotter, 26-24, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18

Edina def. Lakeville South, 27-25, 25-16, 14-25, 25-23

Hawley def. Perham, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

Hayfield def. Triton, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18

Henning def. Battle Lake, 25-8, 25-10, 25-15

Hermantown def. Carlton, 25-10, 25-9, 17-25, 25-16

Hill-Murray def. Hastings, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16

International Falls def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-19, 25-13, 28-26

Jackson County Central def. Martin County West, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-12, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13

Kimball def. Kasson-Mantorville, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 15-8

La Crescent def. Rochester Lourdes, 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11

Mayer-Lutheran def. Big Lake, 25-12, 25-18, 25-21

Medford def. Maple River, 3-0

Mesabi East def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 3-2

Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Madelia, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20

Murray County Central def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 3-1

New Ulm def. Waseca, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-13

North St. Paul def. Two Rivers, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23

North Woods def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14

Nova Classical Academy def. United Christian, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Park Christian def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20

Paynesville def. Minnewaska, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Pequot Lakes def. Pillager, 25-6, 25-13, 25-8

Prairie Seeds Academy def. Chesterton Academy, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12

Randolph def. Southland, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17

Rush City def. Chisago Lakes, 3-1

Simley def. Visitation, 25-13, 25-8, 25-14

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Nicollet, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Sleepy Eye def. St. Clair, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16

South St. Paul def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16, 17-25, 15-12

Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21

St. Louis Park def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-14, 25-10, 25-11

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-15, 17-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-13

St. Paul Harding def. St. Paul Washington, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17

St. Peter def. Tri-City United, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Trinity def. Community of Peace, 25-5, 25-12, 25-10

Twin Cities Academy def. Liberty Classical, 16-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20

Warroad def. Bagley, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12

Wayzata def. Champlin Park, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14

West Lutheran def. Minneapolis Henry, 20-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 15-5

Windom def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content