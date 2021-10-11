Most Deere workers reject contract offer from tractor maker

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — The vast majority of United Auto Workers union members rejected a contract offer from Deere & Co. Sunday that would have delivered at least 5% raises to the workers who make John Deere tractors and other equipment. Negotiators will return to the bargaining table Monday to try and work out a new deal to cover more than 10,000 workers at 14 plants across the United States. The union set a strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Company officials expressed disappointment that the contract offer was rejected. Under the proposed contract some workers would have received immediate 5% raises while others would have received 6% raises depending on their positions. The pact also called for 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.