Official says journalist’s Nobel Prize not a slap on Duterte

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration has belatedly congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for being one of two winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. However, it rejected criticisms that it was a slap on Duterte’s leadership, despite Ressa being a fierce critic of the president. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Monday that Ressa, the 58-year-old co-founder of the Rappler news website known for its critical reportage on Duterte’s bloody anti-drugs crackdown, has been convicted of cyber libel and faces other criminal charges. Roque said journalists were not being muzzled in the country. The Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that Ressa’s Rappler news site has put a spotlight on Duterte’s “controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign” in the Philippines.