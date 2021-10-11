RFD debuts new environmentally conscious trucks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Fire Department is getting a little more environmentally friendly with the addition of some new technology.

RFD put on a demonstration Monday afternoon to show off the department's two new fire trucks.

Truck 42 and Engine 5 feature new idle reduction technology which makes them more fuel-efficient than some of the older trucks.

RFD says the trucks will reduce fuel usage by an estimated 50 percent each year.

This is the latest effort by the City of Rochester to achieve its goal of reducing emissions and its carbon footprint without sacrificing performance.

"The way the system is designed is when the truck is put in park and is at idle, the computer takes over and after say five minutes, if the battery system is fully charged, then the engine will shut off automatically, it'll run off of lithium-ion batteries until such time as the system knows that it has to recharge," RFD Chief Eric Kerska said.

Truck 42 will replace a truck more than 20 years old and Engine 5 replaces a 15-year-old truck.