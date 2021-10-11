Rochester woman wins age division at Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. (KTTC) -- The 125th Boston Marathon kicked off Monday for the first time since it was postponed in April 2019 due to the pandemic.

Roughly 20,000 runners made the 26.2-mile trek Monday morning. One of them was a Rochester woman who is the champion of her age group.

Gwen Jacobson finished with a time of 3:23. She got first in the 60-64 age division.

"I thought it would be really cool if I could place in the top three. I just came off of London last week and set a personal best in the marathon there. I thought 'well, feel pretty rested, I am going to give it my all today.' I wasn't sure where I was at, and I was just thrilled to learn I had taken first place in my age group. I guess it's a dream come true," she said.

There were 353 runners in her category. Boston 2021 was her 84th marathon.

The Boston Marathon is expected to return to its traditional April slot next year.