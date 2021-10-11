Romanian president nominates centrist party leader for PM

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has nominated centrist party leader Dacian Ciolos to be prime minister after a protracted political crisis culminated last week in the Liberal-led coalition government being ousted in a no-confidence vote. After a day of deliberations Monday with Romania’s political parties, President Klaus Iohannis nominated USR leader Ciolos to try to form a government. Ciolos previously served as prime minister between 2015 and 2017 in a caretaker cabinet. Ciolos pledged to start talks right away with other political parties and said his objective “was to get Romania out” of its political crisis.