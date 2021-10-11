Showers and storms likely Wednesday; Cooler temps late this week

Our next weather-maker is expected to impact the region Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. Showers and even some rumbles of thunder will be likely during the morning commute Wednesday. Rainfall amounts appear to be around 0.25-1.00" area-wide. Showers and storms should wrap up before Thursday.

Cooler weather will settle in behind this next weather-maker. Highs will drop from the middle 60s on Tuesday to the lower 50s on Friday. Long-range temperatures are expected to stay around seasonal through the middle of next week.

After Wednesday, dry conditions are expected through the weekend. With afternoon highs getting cooler, overnight lows will also drop into the lower 40s and even the 30s Friday and Saturday nights. We'll keep an eye on "frost" conditions possible moving into the weekend.

Nick