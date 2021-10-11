Skip to Content

Weather service: 2 tornadoes touched down during storms

8:55 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service reports that two tornadoes touched down in Minnesota and North Dakota during storms on Saturday. KFGO reports that the weather service has confirmed a tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph touched down in Park Rapids, Minnesota, about 10:30 p.m. It tore roof panels from a church and a car dealership. A tornado with estimated peak winds of 70 mph touched down briefly in a field southeaster of Lidgerwood, North Dakota. No one was hurt in either instance. 

Associated Press

