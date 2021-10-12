Climate activists call for investigation of Bolsonaro

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of climate lawyers is calling on the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation into Brazil’s president for possible crimes against humanity over his administration’s Amazon policies. The AllRise group filed a dossier Tuesday with the global court alleging that Jair Bolsonaro’s administration is responsible for a “widespread attack on the Amazon, its dependants and its defenders” that affects the global population. The call comes less than three weeks before the United Nations’ 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26, starts on Oct. 31 in Glasgow. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming.