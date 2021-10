ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Ear of Corn water tower made it to the top five water tanks in the country, and there is still time to vote to get it to number one.

Rochester's corniest landmark was entered into a 'Tank of the Year' contest, which is a contest of the country's best water tanks or towers.

Voting goes until October 15 at 5 p.m.

There is also another Minnesota water tank in Moorhead that made it to the top five.

Voting can be done here.