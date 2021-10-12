Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to Rochester to fight hunger

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The 17th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser kicked off in Rochester Tuesday to help fight area food insecurity.

Empty Bowls is a worldwide movement where artists and other residents make bowls to help fundraise for nonprofit food-related organizations.

The Empty Bowls campaign in Rochester benefits Channel One Regional Food Bank. Organizers said its their biggest fundraiser every year.

Rochester-area restaurants like Canadian Honker, Forager Brewery, Cameo and Thai Pop all donated varieties of soup this year.

People ordered soup online in advance and starting Tuesday morning, they picked up their orders in a drive-thru fashion at the Canadian Honker catering headquarters off of 2nd Street SW.

A handmade bowl accompanied each order. There were also specialty, artist-made bowls available for purchase.

"Its been a very successful event in the past raising around $65,000 about three years ago, Jessica Sund with Channel One said. "But, that's really been increasing these past couple years. Last year we made more than ever. We're so appreciative that people have adapted to this to go model and really come out to support those who are going through some hard times right now."

Sund said they have raised more than $70,000 so far in this year's campaign. She said about 50 volunteers are helping out to make the event a success.

Online order is closed, but people are still able to purchase bowls or give a monetary donation to Channel One.

Sund said each dollar produces three meals for families in need.